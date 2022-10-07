NewSquare Capital LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.28. 11,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,403. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.