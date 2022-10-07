NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

