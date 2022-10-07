NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 28,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $246,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 55,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.22. 409,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

