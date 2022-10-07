Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (NXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Nexus has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @nexusofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is https://reddit.com/r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Nexus alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus (NXS) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NXS through the process of mining. Nexus has a current supply of 74,084,647.299735. The last known price of Nexus is 0.05092972 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,171.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nexus.io/.”

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.