Ngee Low Acquires 200,000 Shares of OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) insider Ngee Low acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,000.00 ($118,881.12).

OM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get OM alerts:

OM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. The company owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for OM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.