Ngee Low Acquires 200,000 Shares of OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) insider Ngee Low acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,000.00 ($118,881.12).
OM Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
OM Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for OM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.