Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.06 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.65.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

