Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $327.49 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

