Nicholas Company Inc. Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.20% of Globus Medical worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

GMED opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

