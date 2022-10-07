Nicholas Company Inc. Has $14.37 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

