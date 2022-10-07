Nicholas Company Inc. Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 652,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

