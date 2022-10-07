Nicholas Company Inc. Has $73.46 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $73,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $540.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

