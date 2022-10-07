Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BR opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

