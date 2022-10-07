Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

