Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.