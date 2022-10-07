Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 209700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold

About Nighthawk Gold

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,669,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,167,434.02. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 503,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,290.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

