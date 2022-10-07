Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Up 2.5%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 8,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 4,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.44 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

