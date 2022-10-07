NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,556,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $259,461,000 after buying an additional 216,988 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,178. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.