Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 4.2%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 39,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,819,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

