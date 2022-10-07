North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 15,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,164. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

