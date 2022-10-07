Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 10,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 934,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

