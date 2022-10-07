Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.38.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

