Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

