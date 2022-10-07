Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $31,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.68 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

