Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVLU opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

