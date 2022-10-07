Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.58 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

