NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises about 3.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 298,701 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 43,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

