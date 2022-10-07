Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $446,335.66

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $446,335.66 and approximately $49,727.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s genesis date was November 5th, 2013. Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @nucocloud. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuco.cloud (NCDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nuco.cloud has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 25,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Nuco.cloud is 0.01803066 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,108.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuco.cloud/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

