Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 3.9%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$114.44 and last traded at C$114.52. Approximately 1,183,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,694,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 19.9300011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.