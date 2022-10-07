NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NuVasive traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 19414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

