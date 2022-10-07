O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period.

O2Micro International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

