Oddo Bhf Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to “Outperform”

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.70 target price on the stock.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

