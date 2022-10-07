Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Olin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olin by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

