Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,681. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

