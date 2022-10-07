Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,063 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14.
Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.
