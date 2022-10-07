OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Specifically, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.