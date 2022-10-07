Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.34

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.25. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 168,177 shares.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.4766457 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

