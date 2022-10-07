Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

