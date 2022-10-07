Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,798 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 71,260 shares of company stock worth $87,934 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

