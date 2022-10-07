Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Down 8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 39,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,372,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
