Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Down 8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 39,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,372,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

