Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 178,428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,138. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

