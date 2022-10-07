Palladiem LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Palladiem LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.08. 2,102,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

