Parallel (PAR) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Parallel (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Parallel has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Parallel has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parallel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parallel alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Parallel Profile

Parallel’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Parallel’s total supply is 7,185,111 tokens. Parallel’s official message board is mimodefi.medium.com. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @mimodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parallel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallel (PAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parallel has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parallel is 0.98202375 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $262,154.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parallel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parallel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parallel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parallel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.