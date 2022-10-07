Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Parkland Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.10. 159,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,087. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$28.71 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.52. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,644,151.10. In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

