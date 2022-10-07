Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.43

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 11870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

Partner Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

