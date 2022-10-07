Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pasofino Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Pasofino Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
