Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Head to Head Survey

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Patria Investments pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TPG has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 35.12% 22.22% 14.54% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.14 $122.48 million $0.49 28.31 TPG $4.98 billion 1.83 $230.90 million N/A N/A

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Summary

TPG beats Patria Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.