Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

BATS IETC opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

