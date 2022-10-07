Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market cap of $357.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

