Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 716 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.