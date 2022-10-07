Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

