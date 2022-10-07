Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.